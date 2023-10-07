Attempted carjacking reported in Gadsden County; sheriff's office warns drivers

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is warning people about an attempted carjacking.

It allegedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday night and involved Liberty County residents.

The alleged victims were able to escape the situation unharmed.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of an attempted carjacking that occurred on State Road 267 in Gadsden County at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night. The victims (residents of Liberty County) were traveling south on State Road 267 near Ocklawaha Creek when they approached a vehicle stopped on State Road 267. Not knowing what was occurring, the victims kept their distance from the suspicious vehicle and subsequently started backing away from the car. The suspect/s attempted to chase the victims and tried to run the victims off the road several times. During this time, the victims called 911 and talked to Gadsden or Leon County dispatch. The victims were able to safely flee north to Quincy without any further incident.

We want to make our citizens and visitors aware of this incident because we know how many of you travel this road to and from Tallahassee and Quincy. Sheriff Money and Chief Arnold will be addressing the incident with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol to ensure the safety of Liberty County residents and visitors, when traveling on State Road 267.

***Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has been given permission by the victims to share this incident.***