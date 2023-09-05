"I lost my home, but I'm alive" - What Taylor Co. residents need to move beyond Idalia

Taylor County Schools are back in session September 7th 2023

Second Harvest of the Big Bend and The American Red Cross are asking for the communities help

Watch the video above to learn how

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families across Taylor county are doing their best to get back to their everyday routines with some losing everything to Hurricane Idalia.

"I'm up and about and it could have been a lot worse."

Perry where it been almost a week since Hurricane Idalia came through. I spoke with one woman who says she is thankful to still be here.

"I lost my home, but I'm alive."

I met Mary Carter Tuesday in Perry where she tells me she is grateful for those like the Red Cross to help her and her community during this difficult time.

"They just poured in. Like they were poised and ready to help."

Like Carter, many in Taylor County have lost everything, still do not have power, or do not have food resources.

The American Red Cross has partnered up with Second Harvest of the Big Bend. They are working to help those in the community have what they need as schools in Taylor County are back in session Thursday September 7th and businesses are starting to reopen.

­­"Our goal is to help take care of those immediate needs so they can get back to normal, so they can start that rebuilding process.

Sandi Poreda with the Red Cross says they have been in Perry since the storm hit. Her goal is to be the hands and feet for people in the community.

"Hope that its going to improve, hope that their going to have support and hope that we will never leave them.

Right now both the Red Cross and Second Harvest of the Big Bend are asking for the community's support.

Second Harvest's Fundraising Manager Jasmine Vickers says due to many in the community are still without power, people have lost all the food they had in their refrigerators and won't be able to feed their families.

Vickers says with the help of the community, they will be able to continue to provide for those who were hit by the storm and are continuing to struggle.

"They need the meat, they need to poultry. They need anything you can think of. They lost their fruits and veggies. The way second harvest works is that every dollar that is donated, we can provide four meals."

Nearly a week since Idalia changed many lives, people like Mary are continuing to stay positive.

"It's just going to take a while"

Second Harvest of the Big Bend and the American Red Cross say people who are able to can donate to the cause so they can continue to help those who were impacted by the storm.

