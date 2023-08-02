Not your ordinary school drive: Free haircuts, mental health advisors and more

It's that time of year again, back to school. The One Gadsden Foundation and Gadsden County Commissioner Eric Hinson wants to help with the cost burden on families ahead of the new school year.

"We ask all vendors to not only bring book bags, pens and pencils but really put an emphasis on toiletries" Hinson said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the cost of household paper products has increased by about 7.5% between 2022 and 2023.

"We need to focus on how we can impact the community and also bring down cost per family" Hinson said.

There will be free hair cuts for children, mental health advisors and supplies for families to be successful for the upcoming school year.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, supplies for back to school have increased by 24 % in the last two years.

Hinson says the board decided to focus on toiletries such as toothpaste, toothbrushes and toilet paper to keep the community safe.

"That was an idea that was birthed and we thought it was great because we really want to protect our citizens as much as we can and I thought that was something we could put an emphasis on.

Despite the rising costs, the 12th annual community resource fair will get families ready for school in a stress free way.

"The community is suffering right now with the high rising cost of everything, kids trying to get back to school with out the tools that they need and this is even going a step further" said Havana Police Chief Tracy Smith.

The event is going to be held Sunday, August 6, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Havana Northside High School.

