Watch Now
NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorthwest Tallahassee

Actions

Three people hurt, TPD investigating early-morning shooting on Ocala Road

Police responded to ACASA apartments located at 1303 Ocala Road
Screenshot 2023-10-16 at 1.35.32 PM.png
WTXL
Screenshot 2023-10-16 at 1.35.32 PM.png
Posted at 1:38 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 13:38:54-04
  • Police say three people were injured following a shooting incident early Sunday morning.
  • Police say it began with a verbal dispute.
  • Read the TPD news release on what happened below.

NEWS RELEASE:

At 1a.m on Sunday, Oct. 15 TPD officers responded to the ACASA apartments located at 1303 Ocala Road in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located one adult female suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries. A short time later, two additional individuals, one adult male and one adult female, arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary findings indicate there was a verbal dispute shortly before the shooting occurred and all individuals involved are known to each other. This does not appear to be a random act of violence and all parties have been identified. No arrests have been made at this time and this remains an open and active investigation.

For all incident inquiries after normal business hours call the TPD Watch Commander at 850-891-4257. You can also follow TPD on social media for breaking public safety news and updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming