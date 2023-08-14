Neighborhood cleaning project helps man avoid city fines

Many people in the community came out to help an elderly man clean up his Griffin Heights home to avoid fines.

Volunteers plan to continue the job and repaint the house as well as put up a new fence.

The City Code of Enforcement gave the homeowner until September to fix the property.

A community coming together for a good cause. I'm Terry Gilliam, from Northwest Tallahassee, how this neighborhood cleaning project will help keep a homeowner in his home.

"This type of stuff will make an old man cry."

Edgar Jackson has been living in his griffin heights home for half a century.

Some say he is a pillar in his community.

"He has lived in this house for 55 years. That means he has been a pillar of the community for 55 years."

That's Hunter Coble. He's a volunteer who owns a fencing and painting business. Coble thought it was important to lend a helping

"I feel that we have helped out tremendously."

Jackson was collecting things to sell to the salvage yard to make ends meet but the city says it's gotten out of hand.

Recently, the city's code enforcement gave Jackson until September to clean his property before penalties and fines are imposed.

That led Rudy Ferguson Sr. to put out the call for community assistance.

Many came out Saturday to help, including the. Omega lamplighters of Tallahassee, "a parker" lawn service, and others.

It's something that filled Jackson with joy.

"And the more you do for Mr. Jackson, I'll send all my blessings to you all. May God bless all y'all and have a blessed day."

Volunteers say they plan to come out in the coming weeks to put up a new fence and re-paint the house. In Northwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.

