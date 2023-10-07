Godby girls' basketball fundraiser reaches community through gospel music

The Godby girls' basketball team fundraiser helps the team but also looks to spread positivity in the community.

Godby felt gospel music was the right way to go, due to the youth violence in the community.

Watch the video to see the reaction from players and parents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“I am very ecstatic that coach Johnson invest in her athletes beyond academics.”

Kourtney Lewis is a tenth grader's parent here at Godby high school.

She showed up Saturday for a gospel fundraiser.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity to know that they’re altogether; unified.”

Unity in the community.

Exactly what this music is all about.

Saturday, the Godby girls' basketball team held a fundraiser… but it wasn’t a typical fundraiser like a car wash or selling candy…

It was one that organizers say will help the team and the community around it.

Aniya Lewis is a student at Godby… she also happens to be the lady Cougar's small forward.

“It just lets us know that God is with us wherever we go. There are negative things in the world but the positive outweighs the negative.”

Negativity like gun violence and crime.

Tallahassee police records show as of mid-September, there had been at least 48 shooting incidents in the 32304-zip code.

The same zip code where Godby sits.

With numbers like that, parents like Lewis say they're glad to see groups taking action to spread positive energy.

“Faith brings us all together. When you have a firm foundation everything else will succeed.

The Godby girls' basketball team season opener is November 20th. At Godby high school, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.