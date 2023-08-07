Diaper wrapping event brings community together; help mothers of the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wrapping thousands of diapers to help families in need.

This group is called "Women Empowering Each Other."

They're a part of the National Diaper Bank Network.

That network's data shows 28 percent of parents experiencing diaper need reported skipping meals just to afford diapers.

Volunteers showed up throughout Saturday at the Lake Jackson Community Center to help them wrap diapers for families who are coping with the cost of inflation in our area.

"It's tough, we got a lot of kids hurting out there. Sorry, this is an emotional issue for me," Stacey Burns, a volunteer said. "Just look for ways to help, I mean wrapping diapers on a Saturday, pay attention to what's going on for opportunities to advocate for these kids and this families in need."

The Women Empowering Each Other organization collected over 4,000 diapers for the diaper weekend wrapping event.

These diapers will go out during National Diaper Need Week in September.

