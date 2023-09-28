What Leon County residents need to know about new trash pick up guidelines

People outside of city limits will no longer have to schedule bulk trash pick up starting October 1.

Rates will be going up from $15 per month to $23.

Yard debris cannot be placed in plastic bags, but only paper bags and containers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New changes are coming to trash pick up in your neighborhood.

Neighbors outside of city limits will no longer have to schedule for bulk trash pick up, like furniture.

The other change: yard debris must be put in paper bags or containers, not in plastic bags.

People may also notice a change on their monthly bill.

Neighbors will now pay $23 a month compared to $15 a month.

You will start to see those changes starting Sunday.