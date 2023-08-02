Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce asks community input for direction of the city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gun violence, homelessness and public safety.

Those three major issues are on the minds of many here in Northeast Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is asking people to let them know how the city can advance forward.

ABC 27's Kendall Brandt spent Tuesday day asking people that same question.

People in Northeast Tallahassee say they love their city, but leaders could work on a few things.

One person with concerns: Cleveland Davis.

He said homelessness is one of the biggest issues plaguing the area.

"Seems like the homeless population is increasing with no where to go," Davis said. "If they have a place to go, they haven't found it."

Getting input from people like Davis is the goal of a new initiative by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

The organization is asking people in the community to fill out online forms to give their input as to what our area needs to improve on to advance.

Something Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce President Sue Dick said is imperative to improving as a community.

"We cannot move forward without community engagement," Dick said. "We will use this input to plan out the years to come and share with our county and city stakeholders as well."

Davis is not the only one with concerns.

Maria Okeke, a professor at FAMU, said increasing gun violence has her concerned.

The city recorded it's deadliest month this year in July with 4 homicides related to shootings.

"We need to look at our young people. What are they seeing every day?" Okeke said. "Some of them think it is a normal thing to see but it is not."

Something Davis agreed with.

"Certainly some of the things we see with our youth is disheartening and I would like to be more involved with them," Davis said. "I normally say to myself, if I am not a part of the solution, I am a part of the problem."

Davis said he is glad to see organizations like the chamber asking the public's input.

"That's definitely a step in the right direction," Davis said. "Any time you recognize a problem, that's almost always the solution right there."

You can share your thoughts on how our area can advance here.

