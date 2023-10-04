Prosecutors push for Charles Adelson's parents to be held in contempt

A hearing is set for Monday, October 9th on the petition filed by the Assistant State Attorney

Charles Adelson's parents were to be interviewed October 2nd

Adelson is set to go on trial October 23rd for the murder of FSU law professor, Dan Markel

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman told ABC 27 on Wednesday, that a hearing is set for Monday on a petition to hold the parents of murder suspect Charles Adelson in contempt. That's because she received notice from the attorney representing Adelson's parents that they intend to plead the 5th.

Cappelman says their subpoena to appear for a deposition confers the same immunity protections as their subpoena to testify at trial. Cappelman told ABC 27, the Adelsons cannot agree to testify at trial, but refuse a deposition interview. "They need to either take the 5th or not take the 5th," she says. "They can't pick and choose."

ABC 27 has called the attorney representing Charles Adelson's parents for comment. We are waiting on a response.

Charles Adelson's trial is set to begin on October 23rd. He's the fourth person to be tried, so far, for the murder of Florida State University law professor, Dan Markel. Markel was shot in the driveway of his Northeast Tallahassee home. He died at the hospital a day later.

Prosecutors accuse Adelson of hiring the hit men to kill his former brother-in-law. Adelson's sister, Wendi, was in a custody battle with Markel at the time.

Both Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera were indicted for carrying out the killing. Garcia recieved a life sentence. Rivera received a 19-year sentence.

Last year, Katherine Magbanua also recieved life without parole for her role in arranging the murder. She had been in a romantic relationship with Adelson, and is also the mother of Garcia's children.