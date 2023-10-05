INSIDE LOOK: 3 new dining options coming to Northeast Tallahassee

Three new restaurants are set to come to Tallahassee's Northeast region.

Rae's Restaurant, The Social Table and Don Melchor Mexican are coming to the area.

Rae's has already opened and The Social Table will open around the end of October.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tracking new restaurants in Northeast Tallahassee...

Neighbors here are about to get more options when it comes to eating out.

I'm Kendall Brandt, your northeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

In July, I took you inside 3 new places to go.

Now, I'm getting an inside look at 3 more businesses set to welcome you in.

Deborah Shepard describes herself as...

"...A foodie. I moved out to Austin a couple of years ago and got used to the offerings out there," Shepard said.

After moving back to Tallahassee a few years ago,

"I'm excited to see we've got some new places. I've just tried Rae's and the lunch was really, really good," Shepard said.

Rae's, a bistro offering scratch kitchen cuisine, opened their doors a month ago.

Their owner, Jesse Edmunds of Seven Hills Hospitality, is behind other popular businesses in town like the Black Radish and Bar 1903.

"For us it kind of made sense because most of our clientele is already in this area so it's just a way for us to get closer to our already established clientele," Edmunds said.

There's another local group setting up shop in the area.

I called Angela Walker, a managing partner with Social Catering and Events.

She told me the group behind Madison Social and Charlie Park are opening a brick and mortar store of their brand the social kitchen.

It's planned for this plaza off Kerry Forest Parkway.

It's going to be a market offering pre-prepared meals and fresh cuts of meat.

And a short drive away....Another new business: Don Melchor Mexican Cuisine off of Bannerman Road.

Shepard didn't know about this new business, but is excited to see more locals open up shop.

"Local, you're going to have that kind of hometown feel to it, the menus, those kinds of things," Shepard said.

Edmunds said he is excited to join the other local businesses in the area.

"We're surrounded by a bunch of other wonderful restaurants and we want to be a complement to them so when people make the trek up here or are in the area, they're able to stay and have a multitude of wonderful experiences," Edmunds said.

We can expect Social Kitchen to be open around the end of the month.