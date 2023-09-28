Friends remember Tallahassee cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

A Tallahassee cyclist was killed in a crash in Jefferson County.

Friends memorialized him with a ride Thursday night.

Watch the video to hear how they're honoring him.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Friends, family, and members of the cycling community celebrate the life of FSU student, Jake Boykin.

Friends and family and some strangers packing in the the Chaires Community Center for the champion sendoff.

An event designed to honor Boykin.

Boykin was killed in a hit-and-run in Jefferson County last Friday.

Jason Hohensee, a cyclist and a friend of Boykin still can't believe what happened but says he's grateful for outpouring of support from the community.

"It's been nice to see the community come together. Jake was such an enthusiastic, passionate person he loved every moment. For us, we're going to try and do our best to push through the sadness and the grief and laugh and celebrate him properly because that's the way he would've wanted it."

Boykin was a 2023 USA Collegiate National Champion cyclist, and people close to Boykin say he will be missed.

