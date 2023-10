TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — First to Know Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse visited fifth graders at DeSoto Trail Elementary School Wednesday.

About 120 people were in the room for his presentation on the recipe of weather. The science presentation covered meteorological concepts including air pressure, seasons, water cycle, cloud types and formation, precipitation types, radar and technology.

