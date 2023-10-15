Family of 13-year-old hit by vehicle hold balloon vigil Sunday

Family of 13-year-old boy held a balloon vigil to remember their loved one.

The family hopes to bring awareness to the road saftey on Blair stone Rd.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“I saw someone laying in the grass, so I just felt I needed to stop… I got out of the car, and I realized the person laying in the grass was a child.”

That’s Judy France, she was describing the scene moments after a car struck a 13-year-old Kayden Browder and later died last Wednesday.

“That was pretty horrifying, I saw his mom and I saw the driver of the car and they were both just screaming and trying to dial 9-1-1.”

Sunday, the family of juvenile victim and some members of the community held a balloon release to remember Kayden.

“We’re devastated at this time; words can’t express how we feel.”

That’s Kayden's aunt Jonel Baskin. She tells me they are still trying to process what happened.

“I plan on starting a petition to get cross walks in place for children, and for anyone who needs to cross the street.”

Road safety has been a concern for members of this community.

I talked to neighbors of the family who agree that something needs to happen.

“It’s unsafe. I walk a lot and I come out here and sometimes I come over to this complex to walk and it’s unsafe for me sometimes.”

Fundra Hart lives in the community she tells me that she agrees with the family about the road safety concerns.

“The cars just go entirely too fast in this area, they really do. I think it’s a 35 MPH… they’re doing like 45 to 50.”

It’s a common concern everyone… including France agrees with.

“I always see people crossing, so I agree with her that there should be something safer put in place.”