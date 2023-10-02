Expected traffic delays in Northeast Austin Monday

Lanes on Capital Circle NE between Automotive Way and Mahan Drive are closed.

Repairs are being done to the roadway following work on a water main.

Businesses can still be accessed by Austin Davis Road.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Tallahassee says crews will be working overnight to continue repair work on a water main.

Two southbound lanes on Capital Circle NE between Automotive Way and Mahan Drive will remain closed through tomorrow. Businesses can still be accessed by Austin Davis Road. The city says drivers should expect delays, and use alternate routes when possible.

The city says crews have isolated and diverted flow to repair the 10-foot-deep main. They then began backfilling the trench, and disinfecting and cleaning the affected area. They will also remove damaged aspholt, and prepare to repave the road in the morning.

The city says water quality samples have been taken and are being analyzed.