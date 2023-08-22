BY THE NUMBERS: Amazon's impact on the Big Bend economy adding up

Video shows the impacts the Amazon fulfillment center will have on our entire community.

Over 700 people in our area have applied for jobs already. Amazon is looking to fill 1,300 positions.

OEV says the center is set to open in mid-September.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Amazon's robotic fulfillment center is about to put hundreds of people to work in Leon County. Now, businesses already here are getting ready for more potential customers of their own!

"Hopefully that will kick the gears up and provide a little more economic opportunities for our staff," said Harris.

The Amazon fulfillment center in Northeast Tallahassee is set to open in mid-September. I'm taking a closer look at the impact its having across the Capitol City.

"We were a little nervous at first because we weren't sure what that was going to mean for us," said Harris.

That's Alex Harris; a manager at Backwoods Crossing. It's a local, family owned business run by two brothers. They serve farm to table meals.

They're located just down the street from the newly built Amazon fulfillment center.

With the center opening in just a few weeks, Harris tells me: "We weren't sure if we were going to be overwhelmed with all of the business."

"Amazon reports that they will probably be at full employment, which equates to more than 1,300 jobs, by the holiday season," said Bowers.

Keith Bowers Directs the Office of Economic Vitality. Tuesday morning, he told me more than 700 people in our area have already applied for open positions at this massive facility. Believe it or not, Amazon is still looking for more workers!

Bowers and Amazon have enlisted the help of CareerSource Capital Region to help fill those positions.

"They pretty much have worked with us and we've been able to funnel folks their way and that's what we're here to do," said McShane.

With an average unemployment rate of 3.4% in the Capital Region, CEO James McShane said people in Gadsden and Wakulla county will benefit from the new opportunities here.

"Most people will travel 50 miles for a good job so if you take that and go around its a big area so it's going to effect a lot of folks in a positive way," said McShane.

With a starting minimum, hourly wage of $16 and benefits, Bowers said it'll have a bigger impact on our area economy.

"More than $33 million in annual salaries in wages that are being paid and that money stays right here in our community," said Bowers.

Money in the community that will benefit local businesses like Backwoods Crossing.

"We have had to cut our labor hours over the summer so hopefully that will kick the gears up and provide a little more economic opportunities for our staff, so grateful for the new business," said Harris.

Bowers tells me Amazon is just the beginning. He said the OEV now has 14 additional projects in their pipeline that could soon be coming to the Capitol City.