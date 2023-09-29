VIDEO: Tallahassee Police Department and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Unite for Annual "Go Pink” Kick-off

Tallahassee Police Department unveiled its newest vehicle wrap to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month Friday morning.

TPD also presented a check to the American Cancer Society of more than $4,000.

Watch the video above to see the unveiling and hear from a survivor.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) are excited to renew their joint efforts to "Go Pink" in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. Both TPD and TMH are committed to raising awareness, educating the community, and contributing to breast cancer research.

As a symbol of our commitment, TPD is once again going pink for the entire month of October. This initiative will manifest across various platforms, from social media to the badges and patches adorning the uniforms of dedicated officers. Additionally, TPD is proud to announce a donation of more than $4,000 to the American Cancer Society. The money for this donation was raised in partnership with Galls as part of a pink patch fundraiser launched in 2021.

“Wearing pink is just one component of our efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, we are thrilled to be able to make a donation that we hope helps families directly impacted by this horrible disease,” said Police Chief Lawrence Revell. “I look forward to kicking off this initiative every year because I believe there is power in awareness, education and early detection; and this is how we bring light to those things.”

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer continues to affect 1 in 8 women in the United States throughout their lifetime. In our close-knit community, these women are our family, friends, and neighbors. TPD remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote awareness, education, and research to find a cure.

Kathy Brooks, Administrator of Oncology Services at TMH and the Tallahassee Memorial Cancer Center, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Our colleagues and physicians at the Cancer Center are thrilled to once again partner with TPD to raise awareness for breast cancer through the Go Pink initiative. In addition to showing our support for breast cancer survivors and those still fighting, Go Pink gives us an opportunity to educate our community on breast cancer signs and symptoms and resources available locally. Early detection is key when it comes to beating breast cancer, so the more awareness we raise, the more lives we save."

Tallahassee Memorial’s Walker Breast Program is Florida’s longest continuously accredited comprehensive community hospital cancer program and the Big Bend region's only accredited breast program by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC). The Walker Breast Program provides patients in the Big Bend region personalized, comprehensive and compassionate care for breast health. Offering a wide range of services, patients have access to advanced screenings for preventive care, diagnostics and testing, state-of-the-art treatments, as well as breast health education and support programs, all conveniently located on TMH’s campus. For more information about the Walker Breast Program, visit tmh.org [tmh.org].

To learn more about the Tallahassee Police Department’s community initiatives, visit Talgov.com/Police [talgov.com] or follow @TallyPD on social media.