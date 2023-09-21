SEE WHAT'S INSIDE: TPD Historical Foundation unveils new display case

Tallahassee Police Department is working to preserve history.

A new display has been unveiled in their Midtown Neighborhood headquarters.

You, too, can contribute to the collection.

NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is proud to announce the unveiling of a new display case dedicated to the rich history and cherished artifacts of our law enforcement community.

This display is the first public exhibit put together by TPD's Historical Foundation. The foundation, comprised of retired TPD members, was founded in 2022, with the goal of preserving the legacy of TPD and honoring the brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to upholding justice, safety and security within our community. Members of the foundation have a mutual desire to collect police memorabilia, historical artifacts and personal mementos that tell the story of the department's journey throughout the years.

"This display is an opportunity to connect with your local law enforcement officers, both past and present," Police Chief Lawrence Revell said. "I hope those that stop by learn more about the department's history and gain a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication that go into keeping our city safe every day."

This display case is just the beginning. The foundation is continuing to ask for help from the community to ensure a wide array of pieces are included in future exhibits. If you have photographs; artifacts such as badges, uniforms and accessories; newspapers; reports; or old documents that you would like to donate, email tallahasseepolicehistorical@gmail.com.

TPD is deeply committed to fostering positive relationships with community members. It believes that this display and displays that will be erected in the future will serve as a reminder of the shared history and collaboration that have made our city a great place for all.

