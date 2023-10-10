Toys for Tots helping Big Bend families recovering from Hurricane Idalia

Toys for Tots is helping families that are still recovering from Hurricane Idalia.

Volunteers handed out toys Tuesday in Mayo.

Watch the video to hear from those who showed up to help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A little joy for families impacted by Hurricane Idalia in Lafayette County:

Toys for Tots volunteers brought Christmas early handing out toys to children at Alton Church of God in Mayo.

The event from 10 until 6 was held to provide comfort to the families after Idalia. The Marine Toys for Tots Program collects new unwrapped toys and distributes them toys to less fortunate children. It's normally at Christmas, but Toys for Tots says they are not just a holiday campaign. They are there throughout the year to help communities in need and make a difference in lives of children.

If you missed Tuesday's distribution there are two more coming up. The first is Thursday, October 12th in Perry at 1003 South Jefferson Street. That's the old Babcock Building. It goes from 9 to 6.

The second is Saturday, October 14th in Wellborn at 1340 8th Avenue from 9-6.

You do not have to sign up for either event.