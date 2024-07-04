WHEN AND WHERE: July 4th celebrations planned for neighborhoods in Big Bend and South Georgia

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Independence Day celebrations are planned for neighborhoods in the Big Bend and South Georgia. In the video above, watch First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland's hour-by-hour forecast to see how the weather could impact your plans. Find the list of neighborhoods that will be celebrating below.

BAINBRIDGE:

The celebration officially kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday. Live music, vendors and fireworks will be featured. It's happening at the Earle May Boat Basin. Watch neighborhood reporter, AJ Douglas, report on what's planned.

Bainbridge community prepares for 4th of July celebration

BRANFORD:

This year’s 4th of July River Reunion Festivalat the Branford Greenway behind Town Hall.

12:00 p.m. Open Ceremony -Honor Guard

National Anthem. Booths open. Children’s activities begin.

1:00 p.m. Corn Hole Registration

2:00 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament

2:00 p.m. Duck Race

3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Car Show Registration

3:00 to 6:00 Dunkin Booth

4:00 p.m. Watermelon Contests

4:00 to 6:00 Car Show

5:30 p.m. Bedrock Derby

6:30 p.m. Car Show Awards

7:00 p.m. Parade Line up BHS Football Field Parking lot

7:30 p.m. Parade

9:30 p.m. Fireworks

DJ 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Entertainment by Trapper Griffith

All activities are at the Branford Greenway.

CHATTAHOOCHEE:

Neighbors are going to be welcoming hundreds to their Fourth of July celebration here at Chattahoochee River Landing. The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, and it's free for everyone. Neighbors will be able to enjoy over 20 different vendors of all different varieties of food, drinks and activities. Fireworks will begin at dark and will be displayed over the bridge. Watch neighborhood reporter, Ashley Engle, report on the prep work happening in the story below:

Chattahoochee neighbors are expecting this years Fourth of July celebration to have lots of people

HAMILTON COUNTY:

Vendors open at 5 p.m. Live music begins at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. The celebration is taking place at the Hamilton County Recreation Department.

LIVE OAK:

The City of Live Oak is hosting a Freedom Fest from 6 to 9 p.m. at the downtown Veterans park. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs.

MAYO:

Food vendors will begin serving around 6 p.m. for the Layfayette County 4th of July event at the Edward Perry Sports Complex. Fireworks will start once it is dark.

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE:

The city said, "head to Tom Brown Park this Fourth of July for the City of Tallahassee's Celebrate America event. Taking place on Thursday, July 4, from 6-10 p.m., you and your family can enjoy live music and a spectacular, patriotic fireworks display." Watch neighborhood reporter, Terry Gilliam, report on the setup at the park in the video below:

A Tallahassee tradition is taking shape; what you need to know

SOPCHOPPY:

It's the 50th annual Sopchoppy 4th of July celebration. The celebration features a day full of fun, food, music, and fireworks.

SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE:

Southwood is also joining in on the Independence Day fun. The fun kicks off at 5:30 with a vibrant Fourth of July parade led by the Southwood Veterans Club. Wristbands are free for Southwood residents and $10 for non-residents. Watch neighborhood reporter, Kenya Cardonne, preview the fun in the video below:

PREVIEW: Neighbors to gather for SouthWood 4th of July Parade and Firework Show

ST. MARKS:

Go downtown for food trucks and craft vendors from 4-8 p.m. Stick around for a fireworks show starting just after dark. Fireworks go off near the public boat ramp.

QUITMAN:

The Quitman-Brooks County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a hometown parade and fireworks.



6:30 - Family Games, bounce course, dunking booth, and entertainment on the square.

Food trucks will be open for service.

7:30 - Parade lineup behind First Baptist Church on Stephens Street.

8:00 - Parade. Route will follow Stephens Street to North Court Street, with turn around at Bartow Street, back up North Court Street returning to Stephens Street start point.

9:00/ Sunset - Fireworks



THOMASVILLE:

The city said, "CNSNext proudly sponsors the City of Thomasville’s Independence Day fireworks at Remington Park! The show will begin around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 4th."

Watch Thomasville neighborhood reporter, Layan Abu Tarboush, report on the plans in the video below:

Thomasville prepares to celebrate July 4

VALDOSTA:

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority is hosting "South Georgia's Largest Fireworks Show" at 9:15 p.m. The show is best viewed on the Valdosta Mall side of I-75 between exits 16 and 18. Watch neighborhood reporter, Malia Thomas, report on the show in the video below: