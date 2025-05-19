WHAT IS FLORIDA EMANCIPATION DAY? : Neighbors start celebrations across the Big Bend

Florida commemorates Emancipation Day on May 20th to mark when Union forces officially ended slavery in the state in 1865—two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Events like the Emancipation Conference in Tallahassee highlighted the importance of education, reflection, and honoring the legacy of freedom for future generations.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors why this holiday is important to them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

May 20, 1865 marks one of the most historic days in our state’s history.

I'm neighborhood reporter Ashley Engle. I’m taking a look at the journey to freedom and why Florida commemorates Emancipation Day on May 20th.

On Monday, the John Gilmore Riley Museum and the Florida African American Heritage Preservation Network hosted an Emancipation Conference and workshop.

An event centered on reflection, education, and community.

And for Dr. Natalie King-Pedroso, it was personal.

“This history is not just for the African American community. This history is connected to everyone.”

The event was led by Althemese Barnes, founder of both the Riley Museum and the Preservation Network. For her, honoring this history means empowering future generations.

“It brings about an inspiration aspiration within the young people to know our ancestors were once without the opportunities without the privileges because they were enslaved people, but later on because of President, Abraham Lincoln signing the amendment, freedom came.”

That freedom came late to Florida.

Back in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation—

But it wasn’t until May 20th, 1865, two years later, that Union General Edward McCook arrived in Tallahassee and read that proclamation aloud—officially ending slavery in the state.

“Collective freedom, individual freedom, more than anything, it’s significant.”

Since then, Emancipation Day has become more than just a day on the calendar.

It’s a tradition. A time to reflect. And a celebration of resilience.

From parades and storytelling to educational forums like Monday’s conference, Florida’s journey to freedom is being kept alive by those who refuse to let history be forgotten.

