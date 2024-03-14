WHAT HAPPENED: Chattahoochee man dead following Thursday morning crash

A 30-year-old man is dead following an early morning crash in Gadsden County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was thrown from the vehicle during the crash; he was not wearing a seat belt.

Read the FHP report below.

FHP RELEASE:

Gadsden County Troopers are currently working a delayed fatal traffic crash that happened on Earnest Road just south of Flat Creek Road in Gadsden County. The car was traveling south on Earnest Road. For unknown reasons, the car left the roadway to the right and began to overturn. The driver of the car was ejected from the car. The car came to rest in the west grass ditch of Earnest Road facing northwest. The driver was transported to the Gadsden County Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased. FHP was assisted by Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and Gadsden County EMS.

