WATCH: Second Harvest of the Big Bend holding emergency food distribution Thursday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend is hosting an emergency food distribution at Governor's Square Mall Thursday evening in response to severe weather damage.

On Facebook, Second Harvest said, "we're here to assist you in restocking items lost due to the recent storm. Expect fresh produce, protein, eggs, and pantry essentials to help kickstart your refrigerator and pantry restocking process."

The event is first come, first served. It begins at 5 p.m. May 16 and goes until supplies run out. The event is being held in the old Sears parking lot.

A series of tornadoes damaged homes across Tallahassee and the surrounding area on Friday, May 10. Many who lost power also lost thousands of dollars worth of groceries.

