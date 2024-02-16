WATCH: North Florida Wildlife Center to host "Love Birds"

On February 17th and 18th, 2024 the North Florida Wildlife Center will host Love Birds from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The event will consist of animal encounters, keeper talks and will feature local artists and vendors.

Watch the video to hear from the founder of the Wildlife Center to see why you should bring along your kids to enjoy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With Valentine's Day landing on Wednesday earlier this week, some couples weren't able celebrate.

But the North Florida Wildlife Center has you covered.

Saturday, the center will host their Love Birds event.

This will include keeper talks, arts & crafts featuring local artist and vendors.

Founder, Ryan Reines, tells us its not just for couples.

Kids are welcome too!

"We will have face paintings, goat feedings, animal encounters and lots of other exciting activities for the kids."

Tickets can be purchased ahead of the event online.

Ticket prices for kids start out at $10 and $15 Adults.

But at the door those prices will increase to $15 and $20.