WATCH: Jefferson & Madison County Departments of Health set to host Wellness Expo

The wellness expo will be held in honor of Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

More than 30 vendors will be in attendance.

Watch the video to hear from Jefferson and Madison County's Administrator about the value of bring the expo to the Monticello area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the Monticello neighborhood, the Jefferson County Health Department is getting set to keep you well!

This Thursday, they're holding a wellness expo.

The event is free and open to the public and will include wellness vendors, free health screenings, disaster-preparedness information, giveaways and more.

The Jefferson & Madison County Departments of Health Chronic Disease Committee organized the expo.

We spoke to administrator Kimberly Allbritton to hear why events like these are important.

“This is in celebration of National Colo-rectal Cancer Awareness Month. What better way than to get that information and bring light to colo-rectal health than to have a health expo," said Allbritton.

More than 30 vendors will be in attendance. Second Harvest of the Big Bend will also be present providing free produce giveaway and free cooking demonstrations. The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Monticello.

