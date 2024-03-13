WATCH: Cairo parents react after vote to close Northside Elementary

The school board says it'll cost $4.1 million to keep Northside elementary's doors open.

Superintendent Eric McFee recommended the school close its doors for good next year.

Parents react after the Grady School Board voted to close one of the four elementary schools in the district.

What some are calling a resourceful decision has left parents in a state of uncertainty.

"Instead of trying to find ways to save the school, the easy way out is just to shut the school down,” said Northside elementary parent, Joel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and Elizabeth Flores have two children attending Northside elementary school.

"They're really getting used to being here. The school, the students, the teacher,” said Flores.

Florez said she saw her kids become better students while attending Northside.

"They're reading skills, the math… All these subjects we've noticed they're improving,” according to Flores.

The Grady county school board ultimately voted to approve the recommendation to close the school.

McFee said these actions are purely financial.

"The decision started with financials and sticks with financials. Ultimately you have to look at how many seats are available in the district.. Can you house everybody and consolidate resources,” according to superintendent of schools for Grady County Schools, Eric Mcfee.

McFee explains there are roughly 350 students and an estimated 35 teachers at Northside.

Causing classroom sizes to dwindle down to 10- to 13 students per classroom.

"While community schools are a great thing and having them in every neighborhood when the resources start getting thin when you start losing students,” said McFee.

Parents like Silvia Salgado tell me members from the Latino and Hispanic community are worried their children may not feel welcome.

" Northside is a space where they see more representation of themselves,” according to Salgado.

I took my parents' concerns to the superintendent who said..

"I know every teacher in Grady County is a great teacher and loves every kid. I know every principal loves every kid,” said McFee.

The Northside Elementary School closure impacts 350 students and 35 teachers.

The students will be sent to four other elementary schools across the district.

East Side Elementary has room for about 250 extra students...

South Side Elementary has room for 150...

And Whigham and Shiver both can take an additional 50 students.

All Northside students are reassigned to these neighboring schools.

The district says there's room for all of the Northside students to attend one of those schools and none of them will reach capacity.

As for Northside teachers and staff?

"I'm not firing anybody. Our teachers are keeping their positions,” said McFee.

Florez and Rodriguz tell me they are considering moving their children outside of the district.

"Sometimes you get pushed away from your town where you belong. That's kind of where we're at right now,” said Rodriguez.

Grady County schools has a website to view new school zone maps here.

