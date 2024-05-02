Wakulla County Fire Rescue used water from Apalachee Bay to suppress Shell Point condo fire

SHELL POINT, Fla. (WTXL) — A fire destroyed a condo on Shell Point Wednesday morning. In a Facebook post, Wakulla County Fire Rescue said, "crews responded to the area of Beaty Taff in Shell Point."

They got to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. In their Facebook post, WCFR wrote a, "canal was utilized and drafted from to supply the suppression units with adequate water."

ABC 27 followed up with Wakulla County Thursday about the incident after receiving a call about possible saltwater in Shell Point area taps.

In a statement emailed to ABC 27, WCFR responded saying:

"Wakulla County Fire Rescue effectively addressed a condominium fire in Shell Point earlier this week, utilizing water sourced from Apalachee Bay to suppress the fire due to insufficient pressure at local fire hydrants. Our fire engines are designed with backflow preventer valves, which securely prevent the possibility of saltwater entering the hydrant system and entering the potable water supply. Should you encounter any issues with your water quality or pressure, we urge you to contact Talquin to resolve these issues promptly."

Wakulla County Fire Rescue Remains of condo building

ABC 27 also contacted Talquin about the saltwater concern. On Facebook, Talquin said, "Water Members in the Shell Point area: We have received some complaints of salt in the water in the Shell Point area. We are investigating the situation. Another update will be forthcoming."