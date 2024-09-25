Waffle House is more than a restaurant during a disaster, it’s a measurement for FEMA

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — When you think of Waffle House you probably never think about the importance it has when it comes to natural disasters.

Believe it or not, Waffle House plays an important role for FEMA and their disaster response!

Known as the Waffle House Index, this is a term that former FEMA head, Craig Fugate, came up with in 2011. As Fugate stated, “If you get there and Waffle House is closed, that’s really bad!” With Waffle House’s reputation for staying open during extreme weather events, or quickly reopening after one, Fugate determined this as a good way to figure the impacts to a community and the ability to get resources to the damaged community.

The index has three levels – Green, Yellow, and Red.

Green indicates the restaurant is serving a full menu and has power with minimal to no damage. Yellow indicates Waffle House is serving a limited menu dur to food supplies running low, or power is either running off a generator or with limited ability. Red indicates Waffle House is closed due to severe damage or destruction.

So, the next time you pass a Waffle House remember they do more than provide that tasty, quick meal. They aid agencies such as FEMA when it comes to Natural Disasters.