VIDEO: Wildfire burning near I-10 in Jackson County; officials evacuating homes

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A wildlife is burning near Interstate 10 in Jackson County. Smoke from the fire could be seen on FDOT traffic cameras near mile marker 156. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office posted about the fire Monday evening.

As of the latest update on the Florida Fores Service's fire tracking page, the "Ocheesee Landing Road" fire is 80 acres in size and is zero percent contained. That update was posted at 5:49 p.m.

JCSO POST:

Officials are currently fighting a wildfire near Ocheesee Landing Road that is quickly moving north towards Shady Grove Road. Officials are attempting to evacuate homes in the area of Strong Lane.

Please avoid the area due to excessive smoke & low visibility. If you see the fire going towards a home, call 911 immediately. We will update as soon as more information is available.

The Nettle Ridge Fire Department also posted about the situation on their Facebook page.

According to a check of the Florida Highway Patrol incident map, as of 6:45 p.m., I-10 is open to traffic.

