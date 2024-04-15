UPDATE: Traffic moving east on I-10 again following truck fire

UPDATE 3:40 P.M.

The fire is out and traffic is moving again on the eastbound side of Interstate 10.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A vehicle fire on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jefferson County has brought traffic to a standstill. The fire began just before 3 p.m. Monday. Watch video of the response above.

Florida Highway Patrol said the fire is at mile marker 229. A traffic camera positioned at mile marker 231.5 showed smoke pouring out of the vehicle. This is near the exit for Aucilla.

Traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 is backed up at least 3 miles. Traffic on the westbound side is moving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

