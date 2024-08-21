VIDEO: Vehicle fire leads to major delays on I-75 in Hamilton County

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WTXL) — Hamilton County Fire crews are responding to a major vehicle fire on Interstate 75 northbound. The fire is blocking traffic near mile marker 443 just north of White Springs.

As of 11:55 a.m., northbound traffic is slowly getting by the scene on the inside shoulder. Fire crews are working to extinguish any hot spots on the large vehicle that caught fire and was destroyed on the side of the road.

Traffic is backing up about two miles south. Traffic on the southbound side of the interstate is moving fine. We're working to confirm more about what happened with Florida Highway Patrol.