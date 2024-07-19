VIDEO: See how you can explore Jefferson County through coloring

The Jefferson County Literacy Alliance latest publication is titled "Exploring Jefferson County, Florida".

The purpose of this book is an attempt to get local youth excited about reading.

Watch the video to hear from the Jefferson County Public Library's Director, Natalie Binder regarding the group's main focus through this initiative.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Getting Jefferson County youth excited about literacy through art.

Over in our Monticello neighborhood, the Jefferson County Literacy Alliance has a new publication geared to encourage reading.

It's called Exploring Jefferson County, Florida.

This 23-page coloring book highlights different landmarks around the county along with their history.

There's even a page dedicated to the Jefferson County Public Library, which is where we met library director, Natalie Binder.

Natalie shares the Literacy Alliance's main focus while following through with this initiative.

"What our focus is one is you know; these are things our kids in our community see every day. So, we are trying to encourage the little ones to explore the community and also have conversations with their parents and their families because that is going to build the early literacy skills that they need." said Binder.

Over 500 copies of Exploring Jefferson County, Florida are in circulation.

