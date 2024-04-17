VIDEO: Procession for former Florida Governor Bob Graham headed west on I-10

Florida Highway Patrol could be seen leading a procession for former U.S. Sen. and two-term Florida Gov. Bob Graham Wednesday.

The line of motorcycles led a train of official vehicles westbound.

The procession could be seen via FDOT traffic cameras at multiple locations in Madison County. The procession began in Gainesville.

Graham's family announced his death Tuesday in a statement posted on X by his daughter Gwen Graham. He was 87.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

