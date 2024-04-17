Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

VIDEO: Procession for former Florida Governor Bob Graham headed west on I-10

Graham's family announced his death Tuesday
Florida Highway Patrol led a procession for ex-US senator and former Florida Governor Bob Graham Wednesday afternoon. They could be seen on Interstate 10.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 16:22:52-04
  • Florida Highway Patrol could be seen leading a procession for former U.S. Sen. and two-term Florida Gov. Bob Graham Wednesday.
  • The line of motorcycles led a train of official vehicles westbound.
  • Watch that video above.

The procession could be seen via FDOT traffic cameras at multiple locations in Madison County. The procession began in Gainesville.
Graham's family announced his death Tuesday in a statement posted on X by his daughter Gwen Graham. He was 87.

SEE WHAT GOV. DESANTIS SAID ABOUT GRAHAM'S DEATH IN THE VIDEO BELOW:

Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses Bob Graham's death

Read more about Graham's legacy here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood