VIDEO: Overturned tractor-trailer leading to long backup on I-10

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash leading to extensive delays along Interstate 10 in Madison County.

According to the FHP incident map, they responded to the crash near mile marker 246 around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Injuries are reported with the crash, but it's unclear how many people were hurt.

According to Florida 511, the crash on I-10 eastbound has all lanes closed on that side. Traffic is being diverted around the crash site at the exit for US 221 near mile marker 241.