Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

VIDEO: Overturned tractor-trailer leading to long backup on I-10

FHP responded to incident around 1:15 p.m.
An overturned tractor-trailer is leading to extensive delays in Madison County. FHP said their are injuries reported.
Posted at 2:41 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 14:41:57-04

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash leading to extensive delays along Interstate 10 in Madison County.

According to the FHP incident map, they responded to the crash near mile marker 246 around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Injuries are reported with the crash, but it's unclear how many people were hurt.

According to Florida 511, the crash on I-10 eastbound has all lanes closed on that side. Traffic is being diverted around the crash site at the exit for US 221 near mile marker 241.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood