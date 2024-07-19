VIDEO: Goat yoga designed to improve mental health in Greenville neighborhood

Kornegay Acres will host their second Goat Yoga class over the weekend.

Studies have shown goats have a positive influence on humans increasing our serotonin and dopamine levels.

Watch the video to hear from Ryan Kornegay regarding the value events like this bring to the Greenville neighborhood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Certified Yoga Instructor, Yasmire Whigham says "Yoga itself helps to relieve tension, anxiety and stress but the goats just add a lighthearted nature to it."

The practice of goat yoga is fairly new.

According to candiesfoundation.org, studies have shown these animals positively impact our mood.

With these interactions lowering our stress.

So, improving mental health through goat yoga. is the goal for one organization over in our Greenville neighborhood.

Kornegay Acres Farm, in partnership with Within Me will host goat yoga sessions over the weekend.

Ryan Kornegay (CORN-eh-gay) shares the value this event brings to the area.

"We're more of a limited resource area, but there's a lot of opportunity to bring these resources or opportunities for people to engage and increase and enhance their mental health as well."

Tomorrow's Goat Yoga session will kick off at 9:30 AM at Kornegay Acres off of US 90 in Greenville, Florida.

