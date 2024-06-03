VIDEO: Crash with injuries slowing traffic on I-75 in Hamilton Co.

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries on Interstate 75 southbound Monday morning. According to the FHP incident map, troopers were dispatched to the scene at 10:30 a.m. Watch video of the crash scene above.

An FDOT traffic camera showed the scene where a fire truck, one ambulance and multiple law enforcement could be seen on the southbound shoulder just after 11 a.m. At least one person appeared to be in a stretcher.

The crash took place near mile marker 442.9. Traffic could be seen backing up at least one mile. It's unclear what led to the crash, how many vehicles were involved and how many people may have been hurt.

This is north of the exit for White Springs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.