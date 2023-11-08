Valdosta votes to be certified after software issue raised concerns; council seat headed for runoff

Incumbent mayor Scott Matheson has been elected for a second term.

District 7 At-Large candidates "Big" Nick Harden and Bill Love are heading for a runoff.

Watch the video to see Valdosta election officials address reports of vote miscounts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A runoff election appears to be just days away in South Georgia.

I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta.

I'm taking a closer look at the race that still has no official winner.

Despite early reports of vote-count discrepancy, Lowndes Board of Elections supervisor Deb Cox tells me that the software that displays election results on the internet was to blame for the issue.

"They display the results. So they take the results as we give it to them, they insert it into their program, and they display those results."

The results for Valdosta City Council seems to be business as usual.

Mayor Scott James Matheson defeated challenger JD Rice in a close race, edging him out by just 207 votes, with second challenger Fallon Harris only receiving 124 votes.

I met up with him to get his reaction to being elected for a second term.

"If you could describe how it feels to be re-elected in one-word, what would it be?"

"Relieved. The stress... my shoulders ached last night when I laid down in bed. You don't realize you're that tight. You want to continue the good work. If I thought I was all done, I would've stepped away."

District 1 and 3 council member Vivian Miller-Cody and Thomas McIntyre will be retaining their seats as well.

The District 7 At-Large seat will be heading to a runoff as none of the four candidates received the 50 plus one vote to win. "Big" Nick Harden and Bill Love will be facing off one last time.

Advanced voting for the runoffs is planned for next Thursday, November 16th.

