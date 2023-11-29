Valdosta urges neighbors to protect their pipes as freeze sets in

Valdosta is in for freezing temperatures Wednesday night.

Pipes are a major concern for city and county officials.

Watch the video to see how you can prepare if your pipes are busted.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With a freeze expected in South Georgia, it's time to trade our flip flops for some boots.

I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta.

I'm finding out how the city is bracing itself for the brisk weather ahead.

"We know it's going to get cold, just make sure you've done the proper procedures of getting ready for the cold."

This is Jason Barnes. He's the city's assistant director of utilities.

He tells me leaving your pipes uncovered for the upcoming freeze can lead to, "no water. They're going to have to turn the water off. They got to either get a plumber to fix it, wherever its broke at and get it back on."

Fixing the issue can cost you, "$100, more than $100 for just a plumber or somebody to come out and look at it. You could be looking at $300-$400 just by the size of the pipe."

I checked with Meghan Barwick with Lowndes County.

She has advice for anyone with above ground pipes at risk for exposure.

"Make sure you leaving those stripping, and cover any exposed pipes so it doesn't cause any damage to your home or place of business."

If you find yourself running into any utility issues, the city has resources at 229-259-3592.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, ABC27.