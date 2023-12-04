Valdosta State University cadet accepted into elite NATO flight program

ROTC Cadet Logan Kraus has been accepted to Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas.

This program is a joint initiative between 14 (of the 31 total) NATO countries.

Watch the video to hear about Logan's plans after his graduation on December 8th.

BORADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Out of 35 people in the nation, this Valdosta State student will be the only Georgian invited to this elite fighter program.

I’m Malia Thomas, in the Valdosta Neighborhood and I’m back at VSU to learn more about ROTC Cadet Logan Kraus’s acceptance to Euro-NATO training program.

"It's just been a lot of failures along the way, but a lot of lessons learned too as failures."

Meet Cadet Logan Kraus.

He's been accepted to the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot program, the world's only multi-nationally manned and managed flying facility at Sheppard Air Force Base.

He's one of only 35 people in the nation selected for this graduating class.

To get an idea of just how selective this program is, Lt. Lucas Brommer, Commander of Detachment 172 and Air Force ROTC and one of Kraus' biggest supporters, tells me...

"It is the equivalent, essentially, of being a first round draft pick in the NFL. I'm thinking about it that way for the Air Force."

Kraus tells me this wasn't always the plan.

"So initially, it was just kind of try out the program see really what I want to do in the Air Force and then about my sophomore year that's when I really decided like yes I was like I want to be a pilot but I also want to be a fighter pilot that's the angle."

And not only will Kraus be headed to pilot training, he'll also be taking his MBA with him and BS in Criminal Justice.

Lt. Brommer says he sees a long career for Kraus as he continues his journey with the Air Force.

"Being a pilot is typically a 10 year commitment, so in the next 10 years I could see him definitely being a high achieving pilot, possibly going to a weapons school. Logan is the kind of person who's always shooting to be the best at everything he does, so I see really big things coming up from him."

Logan will be heading to Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas after graduating from VSU this weekend. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, ABC27.