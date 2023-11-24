Transitional home facility help families of children in the Valdosta City School system

TEACH Inc. is a transitional home ministry geared to single mothers with young children.

There are as many as 300 homeless children in the Valdosta City School system.

Watch the video to see how the program helped one young family into new housing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Everyone deserves a home for the holidays.

I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta, and I'm seeing how one local program helped helped turn this family's life around.

"I'm not having to spend $1,000 a week in a hotel."

Meet Kyshara Garner. She's a mom of five who has been living in Valdosta for four years.

Last year, a family dispute left her with nowhere to go. That's where Valdosta City Schools stepped in.

"The school social worker got wind of it, and they connected us with Mrs. Napier, and that's how it started."

Shara got in Teach Inc, a ministry and transitional facility that offers mothers with young children a haven.

Elsie Napier is the pastor and overseer of the program. She tells me TEACH is a stepping stone.

"Our job is to empower you to get the tools and the strategies that you need while you're with us at the transitional home."

TEACH focused on the transitional home aspect of their program after Napier learned that over 300 homeless children were living in hotels with a parent.

So far, multiple families are back on their feet, and Shara said the program has changed more than her living situation.

"It's stability for my children. We have our own apartment now. We transitioned from the TEACH house to our own apartment, so they were helpful with that."

TEACH works with families with children aged fifth grade and below within the city s school system. I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.