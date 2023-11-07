SNEAK PEEK: Wild Adventures set to debut Christmas attraction, Wild and Bright, this month

Wild Adventures will run its Christmas attraction, Wild and Bright, from Nov. 18 - Dec. 31.

The 2024 Season Pass covers the rest of the year and all of 2024.

Watch the video for a glimpse of the light show.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Look around. Neighbors won't have to wait until December to see the magic of Christmas.

"Come participate in some reindeer games!"

I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta, and I'm at Wild Adventures to show you what's in store for the winter season.

"I think the best part of Wild Adventures Christmas will be the gingerbread village where we're standing now!"

Meet Elke Schultz. She works in Wild Adventure's marketing department and has been working on Wild Adventures' Christmas: Wild and Bright every step of the way.

She tells me the new attraction will bring a...

"ton of ton of brand new immersive experiences for our guests to enjoy when they first come to the park families will be able to visit the clubhouse and see Rudolph the Red Nose reindeer and some of his friends."

That's not the only thing Wild Adventures is bringing in.

I checked with Explore Georgia's 2022 report.

Wild Adventures brings about $80 million to the area, making it a top contributor to Valdosta's economic impact, putting them in company with South Georgia Medical Center, Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta City Schools, Lowndes County Schools.

The economic impact of Valdosta tourism was $387.8 million. About 7.4% of the share of jobs in the county, which is 5,100 jobs, are directly sustained by visitor spending.

For the past year, Wild Adventures has been undergoing a multi-million dollar expansion to help bring in new visitors to increase those numbers.

"Wild Adventures Christmas is just the next step. In sharing these investments with our guests, we are targeting Wild Adventures to be a new tradition for families, not just in our local area, but throughout the South and I really do believe that Wild Adventures Christmas will be the biggest Christmas celebration in the state of Georgia."

2024 season passes are now on sale, so you can visit the rest of the 2023 Season and all of 2024. I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.