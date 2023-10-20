SEE HOW IT WORKS: Valdosta family creates Halloween light show from the ground up

The Thorns will be hosting a Halloween light show for the entire month of October.

They will host a Christmas version in December.

Watch the video to see how they created light decorations and props from scratch.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta...and you've got to see how one of our neighbors created a Halloween light show from scratch.

"It just brings so much joy and laughter to the local area."

Meet Herschel Thorn. He and his dad have a background in electrical work, and they love Halloween, which gave them the bright idea to create their own light show. They even managed to create a makeshift TV out of metal sheets, p5 panels and lighting pixels.

"But from the road, being as they're so tight together, it looks just it looks like a TV from this distance but from the road it looks like one you would buy from Walmart or Home Depot or Sam's Club"

The boys also put their carpentry skills to good use by making frames for their props. Herschel's sister Sammy then sews together costumes for all the Halloween characters.

"They made the frames to the rest of our props and I ended up sewing all the costumes together to make the props for the rest of our Halloween collection."

She tells me the main draw of their light show is...

"...being able to be dressed up, being able to decorate, being able to go out and have fun, see all the kids have fun, being able to watch the horror films or all the actual family fun films as well, and being able to just spend time."

Herchel tells me what makes their homemade show extra special is that they get their supplies from Valdosta area stores such as Voights to keep everything local.

"Keeping it local was one of the main selling points because we could have got the same medal from other resources but voice was a local metal shop and they've always been very friendly to us."

I checked with our Chamber of Commerce.

70 cents of a dollar stays local when you shop small businesses in Valdosta.

Herschel says he's giving back to the community two-fold.

"I think the more people that that can see you know the decorations the more people that we're going to attract to the area that's that's going to be looking forward to it."

The Thorns will be having their light show everyday for the rest of the month from 7pm to 10pm at 4048 Twin Oaks Rd.

In Valdosta I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.