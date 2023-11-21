Second Harvest, ADM Valdosta giving away Thanksgiving meals Wednesday

Second Harvest and ADM Valdosta will be giving away free Thanksgiving meals.

Over 130,000 people in the region are dealing with food insecurity.

Watch the video to find out where you can get a free meal.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Valdostans can get a Thanksgiving meal a whole day early. Second Harvest of South Georgia will be teaming up with ADM Valdosta.

ADM is a human and animal nutrition company. They'll be working to give away Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need.

According to Second Harvest, one in five people all ages in South Georgia don't know where they will get their next meal. Food insecurity is a daily struggle for more than 130,000 citizens in the South Georgia area.

Volunteers will be up early at 6:30 a.m. to start giving out food. The food packing event will be at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.