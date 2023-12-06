Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodValdosta

Actions

RESULTS: Nick Harden projected to win Valdosta runoff election

Nick "Big Nick" Harden is projected to win the Valdosta City Council District 7 seat
VOTE
SOURCE: MGN Online
VOTE
VOTE
Posted at 10:17 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 22:17:55-05
  • Nick Harden projected to win runoff
  • He received 66.83% of the vote
  • He's projected to win the Valdosta Council District 7 seat

VALDOSTA (WTXL) — Nick "Big Nick" Harden is projected to win Valdosta's City Council District 7 seat in a runoff election.
With all nine precincts reporting, Harden has 66.83 percent of the vote. His opponent, Bill Love, received 33.17 percent.

Four candidates were running for the District 7 seat in November's election. No candidate got 50% plus one of the vote threshold to win the race outright. This election means all districts in the city will have representation on the City Council.

Results must be certified by 5 p.m. next Monday. They're unofficial until then.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming