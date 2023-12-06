RESULTS: Nick Harden projected to win Valdosta runoff election

Nick Harden projected to win runoff

He received 66.83% of the vote

He's projected to win the Valdosta Council District 7 seat

VALDOSTA (WTXL) — Nick "Big Nick" Harden is projected to win Valdosta's City Council District 7 seat in a runoff election.

With all nine precincts reporting, Harden has 66.83 percent of the vote. His opponent, Bill Love, received 33.17 percent.

Four candidates were running for the District 7 seat in November's election. No candidate got 50% plus one of the vote threshold to win the race outright. This election means all districts in the city will have representation on the City Council.

Results must be certified by 5 p.m. next Monday. They're unofficial until then.