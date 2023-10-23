Repair, rebuilding advice from FEMA available at Valdosta area hardware store

New help is available in South Georgia for people affected by Hurricane Idalia.

FEMA is partnering with True Value Hardware to help.

See the details in the news release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

As Georgia residents repair and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, FEMA has teamed with local hardware stores to provide free information and tips on how to make hurricane-damaged homes stronger and safer.

FEMA specialists will be available in Valdosta to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. Most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contractor work.

The specialists will be available on these dates at this location:

Monday through Saturday, Oct. 23-28

True Value Hardware

204 East Central Ave. Valdosta, GA 31601

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. There is no charge. Reservations are not required.

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net], follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] and at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].