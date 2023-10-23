Watch Now
Repair, rebuilding advice from FEMA available at Valdosta area hardware store

There is no charge. Reservations are not required.
FEMA / Andrea Booher
Posted at 12:32 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 12:32:04-04
  • New help is available in South Georgia for people affected by Hurricane Idalia.
  • FEMA is partnering with True Value Hardware to help.
  • See the details in the news release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

As Georgia residents repair and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, FEMA has teamed with local hardware stores to provide free information and tips on how to make hurricane-damaged homes stronger and safer.

FEMA specialists will be available in Valdosta to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. Most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contractor work.

The specialists will be available on these dates at this location:

Monday through Saturday, Oct. 23-28 

True Value Hardware 
204 East Central Ave. Valdosta, GA 31601 

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. There is no charge. Reservations are not required.

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit fema.gov/disaster/4738 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net], follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] and at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

