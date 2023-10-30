One woman dead, GBI investigating murder at 'The Pier Bar' near Valdosta

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping Remerton Police Department with a murder investigation.

A deadly shooting took place early Sunday morning.

GBI details what happened in the news release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, about 2:40 a.m., the GBI was requested to initiate a murder investigation at “The Pier Bar” by the Remerton Police Department. Agents responded where they met with Remerton Police and Valdosta Police Department Crime Scene Investigators to begin interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence, and processing the scene.

Brianna Long, 21 years old, has been identified as the victim of a shooting that took place at The Pier where she worked as a bartender. Long and other employees were finishing up closing down the bar after it had closed to patrons about 2:00 a.m. The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. when mostly employees were left inside and a few patrons that were friends of employees. It was determined that the gunfire came from outside and struck Long as she was finishing her work with another co-worker. Long was transported to South Georgia Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for her at the GBI Crime Lab on Tuesday.

This shooting was senseless and believed to have stemmed from some type of altercation that took place outside The Pier. Regardless, an innocent person was killed due to someone else’s careless actions. Many people were endangered by these actions that took place. Additional patrons were outside still in the parking lot when the shooting took place. This business and multiple vehicles that were parked outside were shot up during the gunfire.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090, or Remerton Police Department at 229-247-2320. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

