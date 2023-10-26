New manufacturing center coming to Valdosta; see how many new jobs it brings

Construction is set to begin on a new manufacturing center in Valdosta.

Prinsco is set to create 40 new jobs in Lowndes County.

See what's planned in the release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

Prinsco has begun construction on a new manufacturing center in Valdosta, Georgia as part of their continued expansion in the stormwater market. In early 2023, Prinsco purchased an 80-acre site in Valdosta with plans to build a 73,000 sq/ft facility with the capacity to run four production lines of corrugated High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Polypropylene (PP) pipe. Prinsco expects to be making products at this location by September of 2024.

“The Southeast market is growing and has been underserved by our industry. After significant exploration, we chose Valdosta because of its central location in the Southeast United States. It’s a beautiful community and we look forward to being a part of creating more jobs and contributing to the economic vitality of the region,” explains Jamie Duininck, Prinsco CEO.

With the Valdosta facility, Prinsco will have nine manufacturing centers across the United States and a growing national footprint serving customers in the stormwater, agriculture, residential, and onsite market segments. Prinsco manufactures and sells water management products like dual-wall pipe, single-wall pipe, stormwater chambers, onsite chambers, foundation drainage and a wide variety of fittings and accessories.

“We are a family-owned company that was founded in 1975 and is known for having strong relationships,” Duininck said. “We look forward to bringing our relationship-building and technical capabilities to exceed customers’ expectations in the Southeast. Look for more information in the future as we get closer to building our team and starting the hiring process in the Valdosta region.”

“We thank Prinsco for recognizing Valdosta as a strategic location for their company’s new manufacturing facility,” said Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Board Chairman Brad Folsom. “Our community provides a talented workforce and continues to show it’s the right fit for advanced manufacturing companies to locate and experience long-term growth.”

"Our community is thrilled to add Prinsco to its growing list of advanced manufacturing facilities," said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. "This new facility will produce jobs and boost the local economy. It also exemplifies Valdosta and Lowndes County's commitment to being a regional leader in the manufacturing industry."

“The investment by Prinsco to create 40 new jobs in Lowndes County is a testament to the strength of our local economy and the hard work of our community to continue to attract new businesses and industries into Lowndes County," said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter. “We are delighted to have them in here and confident that Lowndes County’s infrastructure and talented workforce will contribute to their success and future longevity.”