New law enforcement course at Lowndes High School could help police shortage

The Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council authorized 17-year-old students to participate in officer certification courses last July.

Lowndes High School is the second school in the state to implment this course in their pathway curriculum.

Did you know in the last two years, police certification has hit its lowest point in the state?

"We're really short staffed right now."

I’m Malia Thomas, in Valdosta, and I’m looking into how Lowndes High School may help pick that back up with a new training course.

Meet Lt. Robert Bair. He tells me the benefits of the program are two-fold: giving students a future and giving the department more officers.

"The shortage is all over the state. So this gives us a great opportunity from the sheriff's office perspective."

He also tells me that the course will give students some practical policing experience out the gate- which is desperately needed.

"We'll expose them to different things like bonding procedures, searches and securities inspections. 16 hours of the class will be dedicated to defensive tactics training."

I checked with Georgia POST – Peace Officer Standards & Training Council.

3,280 officers allowed their certifications to lapse, the highest over a five year period.

And fewer officers have gotten new certifications at 1,852, another low point in the last five years.

I also spoke with LHS associate principal Krista Pierson, who tells me that they're still looking for students to join for the 2024 spring semester.

"We're looking forward to starting this inaugural course for seniors and where this can lead to assisting the community."

LHS's law enforcement certification training course will start Spring 2024 In Valdosta. Interested parents and students can contact Pierson at 229-245-2260., Malia Thomas, ABC/7.