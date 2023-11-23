Locally-owned shops give back to Valdosta during Small Business Week

Small Business Week is from November 18th-25th.

About $0.70 out of every dollar you spend at a local business goes back into Valdosta's economy.

Watch the video to see how local shop Sam's BBQ is giving back to the community for Thanksgiving.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's the holiday season, an excellent time to give back and shop local businesses like the ones on this strip East Hill Avenue.

I'm Malia Thomas in Valdosta, and I spoke with a local business about the importance of shopping local and returning the favor.

"He wants to pass that blessing on to the community."

Meet Jacquelyn Betha-Isidor. She's working alongside the crew of Sam's BBQ, one of E. Hill's most popular restaurants.

They're feeding neighbors for Thanksgiving, because local businesses are the community.

"I feel like especially with mom and pop businesses they contribute because a lot of times you don't want the big conglomerates to come in and take over the communities because then it's no longer community."

They also help neighbors get to know each other better.

"It's a beautiful thing to be able to support your local businesses you also get to know you know the person that you're supporting."

To understand just how much local businesses benefit our area, I spoke with Meghan Barwick with Lowndes county.

She tells me, in addition to community events like Sam's, mom and pop shops keeps our money in Valdosta.

"They also employ our friends and neighbors."

I also checked with our chamber of commerce. We have over 5,000 businesses in the county.

About 70 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in our community, and every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional $0.48 in local business activity.

Jacquelyn tells me when the community gives to local businesses, they will give back, "and what better way to do that than to feed your community."