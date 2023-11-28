Human remains found in Valdosta; police share where investigation stands

Skeletal human remains were recently found in Valdosta.

Police are investigating who they may have belonged to.

See what VPD just released about the situation below.

NEWS RELEASE:

On November 25, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1400 block of Cypress Street after a citizen called E911 to report they had found some human remains.

When officers arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the skeleton remains were human.

Detectives and Crime Scene personnel arrived to investigate the incident.

At this time there were no immediate signs of foul play to the body, which has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

Detectives have a preliminary identification but are waiting for confirmation from the Medical Examiner.

No further information is being released at this time.